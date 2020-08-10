E.E. Reed Breaks Ground on 122,000 SF Healthcare Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

The new Women's Hospital medical office building in Houston is expected to be complete in late 2021.

HOUSTON — Locally based general contractor E.E. Reed Construction has broken ground on the Woman’s Hospital medical office building, a 122,000-square-foot healthcare property located within Houston’s Medical Center. Earl Swensson Associates designed the five-story project, which is expected to be complete in late 2021. Healthpeak Properties, a healthcare and seniors housing REIT based in Irvine, Calif., is the developer.