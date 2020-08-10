E.E. Reed Breaks Ground on 122,000 SF Healthcare Project in Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based general contractor E.E. Reed Construction has broken ground on the Woman’s Hospital medical office building, a 122,000-square-foot healthcare property located within Houston’s Medical Center. Earl Swensson Associates designed the five-story project, which is expected to be complete in late 2021. Healthpeak Properties, a healthcare and seniors housing REIT based in Irvine, Calif., is the developer.
