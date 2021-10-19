E. Formella & Sons to Relocate Operations to 45,594 SF Facility in Oak Forest, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

OAK FOREST, ILL. — E. Formella & Sons, a global condiment manufacturing company, has sold its 32,880-square-foot facility at 411 E. Plainfield Road in Countryside, Ill. The company has since purchased a 45,594-square-foot property at 16425 S. Kilbourn Ave. in Oak Forest. Sales prices were not provided. Terri Alexander of Transwestern represented E. Formella in the sale of its former property. Alexander, along with colleague Alex Genova, represented E. Formella in its site selection and purchase of the new facility. Chet Evans and Kiefer Price of Hilco Real Estate represented American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, which was the seller of the Oak Forest property. Countryside KC LLC purchased the Countryside facility.