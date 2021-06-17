REBusinessOnline

E.W. Howell Completes 90-Unit Seniors Housing Community on Long Island

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Sunrise-of-Huntington

Sunrise of Huntington on Long Island totals 108 beds across 90 units.

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — E.W. Howell Construction Group has completed Sunrise of Huntington, a 90-unit seniors housing community on Long Island. The 108-bed property offers assisted living and memory care services. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Amenities include a wellness center, activity room and a salon. The property is the 11th on Long Island for owner-operator Sunrise Senior Living.

