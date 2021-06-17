E.W. Howell Completes 90-Unit Seniors Housing Community on Long Island
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — E.W. Howell Construction Group has completed Sunrise of Huntington, a 90-unit seniors housing community on Long Island. The 108-bed property offers assisted living and memory care services. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Amenities include a wellness center, activity room and a salon. The property is the 11th on Long Island for owner-operator Sunrise Senior Living.
