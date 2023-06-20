Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Eagle Cliff Real Estate Buys Industrial Development Site on Long Island

by Taylor Williams

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City-based Eagle Cliff Real Estate Partners has purchased an eight-acre industrial development site located at 4955 Veterans Memorial Highway on Long Island. Eagle Cliff plans to construct a 108,023-square-foot building that will be known as Holbrook Logistics Center and that will clear height of 36 feet, two drive-in doors and 108 parking spaces. Delivery is slated for the third quarter of 2024. Jordan Avanzato, Marc Duval, Nicholas Stefans, Jason Lundy, Jose Cruz and Mark Belenky of JLL brokered the land deal. The seller was an undisclosed local developer.

