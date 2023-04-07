Friday, April 7, 2023
The tenant will occupy space within Building 7 of 94 Logistics Park.
Eagle Foods Signs 287,000 SF Industrial Lease in Kenosha, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

KENOSHA, WIS. — Eagle Foods has signed a 287,000-square-foot industrial lease at 94 Logistics Park in Kenosha. The company will use the space as its Midwest distribution hub. Eagle Foods takes almost half of Building 7, a 599,308-square-foot warehouse featuring a clear height of 36 feet, 62 docks, 70 trailer stalls and parking for 186 cars. Ned Frank and Jim Herbst of Colliers represented the tenant. Frank, along with colleagues Fred Regnery and Steve Stewart, represented the owner, Logistics Property Co.

