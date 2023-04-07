Eagle Foods Signs 287,000 SF Industrial Lease in Kenosha, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — Eagle Foods has signed a 287,000-square-foot industrial lease at 94 Logistics Park in Kenosha. The company will use the space as its Midwest distribution hub. Eagle Foods takes almost half of Building 7, a 599,308-square-foot warehouse featuring a clear height of 36 feet, 62 docks, 70 trailer stalls and parking for 186 cars. Ned Frank and Jim Herbst of Colliers represented the tenant. Frank, along with colleagues Fred Regnery and Steve Stewart, represented the owner, Logistics Property Co.