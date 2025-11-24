Monday, November 24, 2025
Hills-Apts-Hacienda-Heights-CA
Hills at Hacienda Heights in California offers 350 apartments, three swimming pools pools, a spa, fitness center, coworking lounge and covered parking.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Eagle Partners Buys 350-Unit Multifamily Property in Hacienda Heights, California for $107M

by Amy Works

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CALIF. — Eagle Partners has acquired Hills at Hacienda Heights, an apartment property located in Hacienda Heights, for $107 million, or $305,714 per unit. Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1970 on more than 10 acres and renovated in 2015, the gated Hills at Hacienda Heights features 350 apartments, three swimming pools, a spa, fitness center, coworking lounge and covered parking. Apartments feature 8-foot ceilings, washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, and quartz or granite countertops.

Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jake Vitta and Tyler Johnson of IPA Capital Markets arranged $71 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.

