Eagle Partners Buys 551-Unit, Age-Restricted Apartment Portfolio in Escondido, California for $162.5M

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Eagle Partners has acquired an affordable housing preservation portfolio in Escondido for $162.5 million in an off-market transaction. Totaling 551 units, the portfolio includes The Hendrix Apartments and The Hadley Apartments. The adjacent communities offer one- and two-bedroom residences serving the senior demographic (55+) in North San Diego County.

Eagle Partners will implement a long-term affordable preservation strategy while executing a targeted capital improvement program designed to enhance the resident experience. Community amenities include resort-style swimming pools, fitness centers, landscaped common areas, a fenced dog park and covered parking.

The buyer partnered with Red Stone Equity Partners, JPMorgan Chase, The California Statewide Communities Development Authority and Affordable Housing Access to execute the transaction.