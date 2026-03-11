Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Hendrix-Hadley-Apts-Escondido-CA
The portfolio, including The Hendrix Apartments and The Hadley Apartments in Escondido, Calif., offers a total of 551 one- and two-bedroom units for residents age 55 or older.
Eagle Partners Buys 551-Unit, Age-Restricted Apartment Portfolio in Escondido, California for $162.5M

by Amy Works

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Eagle Partners has acquired an affordable housing preservation portfolio in Escondido for $162.5 million in an off-market transaction. Totaling 551 units, the portfolio includes The Hendrix Apartments and The Hadley Apartments. The adjacent communities offer one- and two-bedroom residences serving the senior demographic (55+) in North San Diego County.

Eagle Partners will implement a long-term affordable preservation strategy while executing a targeted capital improvement program designed to enhance the resident experience. Community amenities include resort-style swimming pools, fitness centers, landscaped common areas, a fenced dog park and covered parking.

The buyer partnered with Red Stone Equity Partners, JPMorgan Chase, The California Statewide Communities Development Authority and Affordable Housing Access to execute the transaction.

