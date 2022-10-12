Eagle Property, Belay Investment Sell 266-Unit Multifamily Property in Irving

Woodchase & Clarendon in Irving totals 266 units. The property was originally built between 1977 and 1983.

IRVING, TEXAS — A partnership between Eagle Property Capital and Belay Investment Group has sold Woodchase & Clarendon, a 266-unit multifamily property in Irving. Built in phases between 1977 and 1983, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a fitness center. The partnership acquired the asset in 2016 and implemented a capital improvement program. Dallas-based Lion Real Estate Group purchased Woodchase & Clarendon for an undisclosed price.