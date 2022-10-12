REBusinessOnline

Eagle Property, Belay Investment Sell 266-Unit Multifamily Property in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Woodchase-&-Clarendon-Irving

Woodchase & Clarendon in Irving totals 266 units. The property was originally built between 1977 and 1983.

IRVING, TEXAS — A partnership between Eagle Property Capital and Belay Investment Group has sold Woodchase & Clarendon, a 266-unit multifamily property in Irving. Built in phases between 1977 and 1983, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a fitness center. The partnership acquired the asset in 2016 and implemented a capital improvement program. Dallas-based Lion Real Estate Group purchased Woodchase & Clarendon for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  