Eagle Property Capital Buys Three Apartment Communities Totaling 840 Units in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Prestonwood-Apartment-Homes-Richardson

Prestonwood Apartment Homes in Richardson, one of three multifamily properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area recently acquired by Eagle Property Capital Investments, totals 194 units. The property was built in 1979.

GRAPEVINE, RICHARDSON AND CARROLLTON, TEXAS — A fund backed by Mexico City-based private equity firm Eagle Property Capital Investments has acquired a trio of apartment communities totaling 840 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Mustang Villas is a 246-unit property in Grapevine that was built in 1974 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 530 to 1,310 square feet. Prestonwood Apartment Homes in Richardson was constructed in 1979 and offers 194 residences in one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging between 788 and 1,222 square feet. Bella Vista, which is located in Carrollton and was built in 1981, features 400 units in one- and two-bedroom formats spanning between 600 and 1,189 square feet. Amenities at Mustang Villa include a business center, fitness center, community room, playground and a sports court. Prestonwood Apartment Homes and Bella Vista have amenity packages that include pools, fitness centers and outdoor picnic and grilling areas, while Prestonwood features a playground and Bella Vista a sports court. The new ownership plans to invest in various capital improvements throughout the three properties.

