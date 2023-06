IRVING, TEXAS — Eagle Property Capital, an investment firm with offices in Miami and Mexico, has sold Colinas Ranch Apartments, a 160-unit multifamily complex in Irving. Built in 1971, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Eagle Property Capital acquired the asset in 2018 and implemented a value-add program. The buyer was not disclosed.