Eagle Property Capital Sells 331-Unit Montecito Club Apartments in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Montecito Club in Arlington totals 331 units. The property was builtin phases between 1968 and 1979.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Miami-based Eagle Property Capital (EPC) has sold Montecito Club, a 331-unit apartment community in Arlington that was built in phases between 1968 and 1979. Montecito Club features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences that offer private balconies and patios in select units. Communal amenities include a pool, business center, fitness center, resident clubhouse, sports court, dog park and outdoor grilling and picnic areas. New York City-based APF Properties purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. EPC originally acquired the asset in 2016 and renovated unit interiors, upgraded common areas and amenity spaces and implemented more water- and energy-saving programs.