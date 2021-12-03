Eagle Property, Promecap Buy Two Dallas Apartment Communities Totaling 958 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Enclave at Prestonwood in Dallas totals 466 units. The property was built in 1978.

DALLAS — A joint venture between Eagle Property Capital Investments, a multifamily investment firm focused on the Florida and Texas markets, and Mexico City-based private equity firm Promecap have acquired two apartment communities in Dallas totaling 958 units. The 466-unit Enclave at Prestonwood was built in 1978 and is located on the city’s north side, and the 492-unit Residences at Mesa Ridge was built in 1983-1984 and is located on the northeast side. Enclave at Prestonwood features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 480 to 944 square feet, and Residences at Mesa Ridge offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1,186 square feet. Both properties have amenity packages that include pools and clubhouses. Enclave at Prestonwood also offers a fitness center, dog park and a children’s play area, while Residences at Mesa Ridge has a tennis court. The new ownership plans to implement value-add programs at both properties. The sellers were not disclosed.