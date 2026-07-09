Eagle Real Estate, Vistria Group Acquire 402-Unit Apartment Community in Garden Grove, California

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — Eagle Real Estate Partners and The Vistria Group have acquired Crystal View Apartments, a 402-unit mixed-income workforce housing community in Garden Grove. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $132.5 million. Through the acquisition, Eagle and Vistria plan to extend affordability for 20 percent of the community’s units restricted to households earning up to 50 percent of area median income (AMI) and establish new long-term affordability restrictions for an additional 30 percent of units at 80 percent of AMI.

Crystal View Apartments features garden-style units, 555 parking spaces, onsite resident services, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a sports complex. The property was built in 1968 and renovated in 2012.

Geoff Boler and Jonathan Merhaut of Newmark handled the transaction.