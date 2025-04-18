EagleBridge Capital Arranges $10.8M Loan for Refinancing of Central Massachusetts Hotel

AUBURN, MASS. — Boston-based mortgage banking firm EagleBridge Capital has arranged a $10.8 million loan for the refinancing of an 82-room Hampton Inn hotel in Auburn, located just outside of Worcester in Central Massachusetts. Rooms contain king or double queen beds, microwaves, refrigerators and coffeemakers, and amenities include an indoor pool, fitness room, meeting room, business center and complimentary breakfast. Ted Sidel of EagleBridge Capital arranged the 10-year loan, which carries a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.