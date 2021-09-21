EagleBridge Capital Arranges $14.5M Perm Loan for Industrial Flex Property in Stamford

Posted on by in Connecticut, Industrial, Loans, Northeast

STAMFORD, CONN. — Boston-based mortgage banking firm EagleBridge Capital has arranged a $14.5 million permanent loan for a 140,000-square-foot industrial flex property in Stamford, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The property consists of six warehouse buildings that include office space and that range in size from 3,800 to 45,150 square feet. Tenants include CenturyLink, Lowa Boots, Site One, Kaster Moving and Alba Stone. Brian Walsh of EagleBridge Capital arranged the loan through an undisclosed national bank. The borrower was also not disclosed.