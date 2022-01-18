REBusinessOnline

EagleBridge Capital Arranges $14.6M in Financing for Metro Boston Flex Building

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

ANDOVER, MASS. — Boston-based mortgage banking firm EagleBridge Capital has arranged $14.6 million in debt and joint venture equity financing for 6 Riverside Drive, a 77,000-square-foot flex building in the northern Boston suburb of Andover. The property sits on 8.6 acres and houses both office and research and development space. Ted Sidel of EagleBridge Capital arranged the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The breakdown of debt and equity components was also not disclosed.

