EagleBridge Capital Arranges $14.7M in Financing for Connecticut Office Complex
DARIEN, CONN. — Boston-based mortgage banking firm EagleBridge Capital has arranged a $14.7 million in mortgage financing for Darien Crossing, a 77,000-square-foot office complex in Darien, located in the southern coastal part of the state. Darien Crossing consists of three buildings on 5.2 acres that were recently renovated to offer a new café with indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a new fitness center and conference facility. Brian Walsh of EagleBridge Capital arranged the loan through an undisclosed national lender. The borrower was also undisclosed.
