EagleBridge Capital Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Flex Property

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Boston-based mortgage banking firm EagleBridge Capital has arranged a $30 million loan for the refinancing of a 211,400-square-foot flex property in Wilmington, about 15 miles north of the state capital. The two-story buildings at 181 and 187 Ballardvale St. sit on a combined 15.4 acres and house a mix of office and research and development space. Ted Sidel of EagleBridge arranged the debt. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed. The complex was 95 percent leased to 17 tenants at the time of the loan closing.

