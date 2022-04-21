REBusinessOnline

EagleBridge Capital Arranges $38M in Financing for Office, Lab Complex in Wilmington, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Life Sciences, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Boston-based mortgage banking firm EagleBridge Capital has arranged $38 million in debt and joint venture equity financing for a 210,945-square-foot office and lab complex in the northern Boston suburb of Wilmington. Located at 181 and 187 Ballardvale St., the two buildings sit on a combined 15.4 acres and each span approximately 105,000 square feet. Ted Sidel and Brian Walsh arranged the financing, specific terms of which were not disclosed, on behalf of an unnamed borrower.

