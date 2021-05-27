REBusinessOnline

EagleBridge Capital Arranges $4.7M Acquisition Loan for Metro Boston Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — Boston-based mortgage banking firm EagleBridge Capital has arranged a $4.7 million acquisition loan for a 64,319-square-foot office building in Foxborough, a southern suburb of Boston. The two-story building sits on 6.4 acres within Foxborough Business Center. Ted Sidel of EagleBridge Capital placed the debt through a New England-based financial institution on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

