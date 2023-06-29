Thursday, June 29, 2023
Eaglestone Manufacturing Signs 85,608 SF Industrial Sublease in Naperville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Eaglestone Manufacturing has signed an 85,608-square-foot industrial sublease at 1560 Fronternac Road in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Eaglestone is a manufacturer of production line equipment such as conveyor belts and sorting systems. The property was constructed in 1988 and features a newly renovated 4,500-square-foot office space as well as a clear height of 22 feet, six interior docks, two drive-in doors and ample parking. Eaglestone expects to take occupancy in the fourth quarter. Mandy Lewandowski and Luke Ferzacca of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the undisclosed sublessor. Nick Eboli and Andrew Block of Lee & Associates represented Eaglestone.

