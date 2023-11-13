Eaglestone Signs 20,955 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Eaglestone LLC, a holding company that supports mechanical, fire protection, plumbing and electrical contractors, has signed a 20,955-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 10 years. Eaglestone is taking space on the ninth floor of the historic Fred H. French Building, which is located at 551 Fifth Ave. and was originally constructed in 1927. Andrew Wiener and Randall Briskin represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis.