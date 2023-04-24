Monday, April 24, 2023
EAH Housing Begins Construction of 76-Unit Mission Paradise Affordable Community in Hayward, California

by Jeff Shaw

HAYWARD, CALIF. — EAH Housing has broken ground on Mission Paradise, an affordable seniors housing community in the Bay Area city of Hayward. DAHLIN Group designed the property, which J.H. Fitzmaurice Inc. is building. 

The two-tower Mission Paradise is an apartment community for seniors with income levels ranging from 20 percent to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). The property will include a total of 76 apartments, with 15 units specifically reserved for formerly homeless individuals and families, 11 of which are designated ‘No Place Like Home’ units reserved for households with an individual with a severe mental illness. 

Financing participants include Chase, City of Hayward, County of Alameda, CA Department of Housing and Community Development – Accelerator, and MHP.

