EAH Housing Breaks Ground on $58M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Hilo, Hawaii

Located in Hilo, Hawaii, Hale Nā Koa ‘O Hanakahi will features 92 affordable residences for seniors.

HILO, HAWAII — EAH Housing has broken ground on Hale Nā Koa ‘O Hanakahi, an affordable seniors housing community for veterans in Hilo, located on the east coast of the “Big Island” of Hawai‘i. Development costs are estimated at $58 million.

In partnership with Hawai‘i Island Veterans Memorial Inc. (HIVM), EAH Housing will develop the residential component of the master-planned complex that will also include a community-based outpatient clinic.

The property will be built on 5.5 acres owned by the County of Hawai‘i. The 92-unit affordable living community will be available to veterans, surviving spouses and other income-qualified seniors age 62 years or older.

The one-bedroom apartments will be offered at rents affordable to individuals and couples earning 30 percent to 80 percent of area median income (AMI).

Funding sources for the project include $30 million in Hula Mae multifamily bond financing along with $16.9 million in Rental Housing Revolving Fund loans and approximately $2.5 million in annual state and federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Hawai‘i Housing Finance Development Corporation (HHFDC). The investor in those credits is Enterprise Housing Credit Investments, with permanent financing from Bank of Hawai‘i.

Additional funding is provided by the County of Hawai‘i through its HOME and Housing Trust Fund Programs, as well as project-based Section 8 vouchers, and the long-term ground lease for the land.

The community is slated for completion in 2025. The development team includes architectural firm Design Partners Inc. and general contractor Maryl Group Construction Inc.





