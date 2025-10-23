EAH Housing Completes $58M Affordable Seniors Housing Development in Hawaii

HILO, HAWAII — EAH Housing has opened Hale Nā Koa ‘O Hanakahi, an affordable seniors housing development in Hilo. Residences are reserved for seniors age 62 and older earning at or below 80 percent of the area median income, with preference given to veterans and surviving spouses. This marks the first affordable senior living development for veterans in Hawaii. EAH Housing developed the $58 million project in partnership with Hawaii Island Veterans Memorial Inc.

The property totals 91 one-bedroom apartments across three two-story buildings, with an additional unit for an on-site property manager. Each unit comprises roughly 546 square feet. Amenities at the property include a community center with a lounge, coffee bar and fitness room. The center also features a multi-purpose room and a non-commercial kitchen for resident use.

“This community is the first phase of a larger master-planned campus,” says Denise Nakanishi, chairperson of the board for Hawaii Island Veterans Memorial Inc. “Future plans include a veterans’ center and an outpatient clinic to expand healthcare access and support services for veterans and their families.”

Design Partners Inc. was the architect for development, and Maryl Construction Group served as the general contractor. EAH Housing Real Estate Management will oversee operations and maintenance of the community.