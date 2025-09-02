EAH Housing, County of Santa Clara Break Ground on 90-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Altos, California

LOS ALTOS, CALIF. — EAH Housing and the County of Santa Clara have broken ground on Distel Circle, an affordable housing rental community in Los Altos. Located at 330 Distel Circle, the property will offer 90 affordable residences for individuals and families earning between 30 percent to 80 percent of the area median income. Several units will be designated as permanent supportive housing to help address homelessness and housing instability in the region.

Designed by KTGY Architects, Distel Circle will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a community room, an outdoor courtyard and dedicated on-site services. Construction is underway with completion slated for January 2027.

The project’s primary funding source is Low Income Housing Tax Credit and State Credit equity. The County of Santa Clara contributed $25 million toward the development, of which $15.9 million came from the $950 million Measure A Affordable Housing Bond, which was approved by county voters in 2016, with the balance provided through the county’s No Place Like Home and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds.