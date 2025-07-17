EAH Housing Opens 140-Unit Aloha lā Halewilikō Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Hawaii

‘AIEA, HAWAII — EAH Housing has started leasing at Aloha lā Halewilikō, a $62 million affordable rental community for older adults in ‘Aiea. Located at the former site of the ‘Aiea Sugar Mill at 99-385 Pōhai Place, Aloha lā Halewilikō offers 83 studio apartments, 56 one-bedroom apartments and a manager’s unit. The rents are set at affordable rates for households earning 30 percent, 50 percent and 60 percent of the area median income. The community features a multipurpose room, walking paths, fitness facilities, community gardens and digital literacy programs. Lanakila Pacific, a local nonprofit partner, will provide onsite services, including Meals on Wheels and wellness programming to support aging in place.