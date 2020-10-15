EAH Housing Opens Estrella Vista Affordable Multifamily Community in Bay Area

Located in Emeryville, Calif., Estrella Vista features 87 affordable apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts.

EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — EAH Housing, an affordable housing nonprofit, has opened Estrella Vista, an apartment community located at 3706 San Pablo Ave. in Emeryville.

Situated less than one mile from the Oakland MacArthur BART station, the transit-oriented property features 87 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts, ranging in size from 569 square feet to 1,572 square feet. Rents at the affordable housing property range from $590 to $2,002 per month, with income requirements at 20 percent to 60 percent of area median income.

Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning and built by J.H. Fitzmaurice General Contractors, Estrella Vista features four main outdoor areas: a large central courtyard with playground, zen garden, “adult overlook” and outdoor sky deck. Additionally, the property offers a community room, computer learning center, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities.

Financing for the community was provided by City of Emeryville, City of Oakland, County of Alameda, Oakland Housing Authority, Housing Authority of the County of Alameda, California Community Reinvestment Corp., California Department of Housing and Community Development, California Municipal Finance Authority, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, Federal Home Loan Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.