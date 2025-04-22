EAH Housing Reopens Rodeo Gateway Seniors Housing Community in Rodeo, California

RODEO, CALIF. — EAH Housing has reopened Rodeo Gateway, a seniors housing property in Rodeo, after implementing interior and exterior upgrades to residences and common spaces. Rodeo Gateway features 40 one-bedroom apartments for seniors aged 62 and older and a two-bedroom manager’s unit.

Community amenities include a landscaped courtyard, tree-lined walkways, comfortable seating areas and resident amenities, including a sunroom, computer lab and fully equipped community kitchen. The rehabilitation included upgraded residences with new energy-efficient appliances, high-efficiency LED lighting, new flooring and updated kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, sinks and fixtures; enhanced ADA-compliant amenities, including roll-in showers and improved mobility features; and a newly designed community room with new furnishings, flooring, paint and window coverings. Additional enhancements include improved air circulation in common hallways and new security features, such as an updated entry call system with key fob access and a new Wi-Fi system.