EAH Housing Starts Construction of 48-Unit Affordable Housing Development in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — EAH Housing has commenced construction for Lexington Gardens, an affordable housing property in West Hollywood. Located at the corner of Detroit Street and Lexington Avenue, Lexington Gardens offers 47 studio apartments ranging in size from 383 square feet to 447 square feet and one two-bedroom, 869-square-foot manager’s unit, all with energy-efficient appliances, window coverings and walk-in closets. The five-story community will serve families and individuals earning 30 percent and 60 percent of local area median income (AMI).

Designed by DE Architects and built by Walton Construction, Lexington Gardens will offer a range of indoor and outdoor amenities, including onsite vehicle and bicycle parking, a community room, shared open spaces, laundry and a dedicated management office. EAH Housing will also provide resident services through an onsite resident services coordinator and collaborate with local organizations to offer specialized programs aimed at enhancing residents’ well-being.