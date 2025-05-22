Thursday, May 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Parkview-Glendale-Apts-Glendale-CA
The converted assisted living facility in Glendale, Calif., will bring 68 affordable apartments to Los Angeles County.
Affordable HousingCaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

EAH Housing to Convert Assisted Living Facility into Affordable Housing Units in Glendale, California

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, CALIF. — EAH Housing, in collaboration with Egan | Simon Architecture and ICON National, will convert Parkview Glendale, an assisted living facility in Glendale, into an affordable housing property.

Originally built in 1973, the former assisted living facility will be adapted to feature 20 studio apartments ranging from 350 square feet to 360 square feet, 47 one-bedroom apartments ranging from 400 square feet to 475 square feet, and a 750-square-foot manager unit. All units will feature energy-efficient appliances, central heat and air and window coverings.

Designed to serve older adults earning 30 percent to 60 percent of the area median income, the 43,000-square-foot community will offer a community room, community garden, spacious courtyards, a resident lounge, elevator, onsite laundry, management offices and ample parking. EAH Housing will also provide an onsite resident services coordinator and collaborate with local organizations to offer specialized programs to enhance residents’ well-being.

You may also like

Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners Tops Out 45-Unit Apartment Building...

Longpoint Partners Buys 222,398 SF Industrial Building in...

Pacific Coast Commercial Negotiates $11.5M Sale of Industrial...

PSRS Arranges $8M Refinancing for Retail Property in...

Pinnacle Brokers $3.4M Sale of Value-Add Apartment Property...

Master’s Transportation Opens Phase I of $72M Headquarters...

Gantry Secures $30.3M Loan for Refinancing of Kansas...

BGO Completes $8M Amenity Center at Chicago Office...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Apartment...