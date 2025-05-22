EAH Housing to Convert Assisted Living Facility into Affordable Housing Units in Glendale, California

GLENDALE, CALIF. — EAH Housing, in collaboration with Egan | Simon Architecture and ICON National, will convert Parkview Glendale, an assisted living facility in Glendale, into an affordable housing property.

Originally built in 1973, the former assisted living facility will be adapted to feature 20 studio apartments ranging from 350 square feet to 360 square feet, 47 one-bedroom apartments ranging from 400 square feet to 475 square feet, and a 750-square-foot manager unit. All units will feature energy-efficient appliances, central heat and air and window coverings.

Designed to serve older adults earning 30 percent to 60 percent of the area median income, the 43,000-square-foot community will offer a community room, community garden, spacious courtyards, a resident lounge, elevator, onsite laundry, management offices and ample parking. EAH Housing will also provide an onsite resident services coordinator and collaborate with local organizations to offer specialized programs to enhance residents’ well-being.