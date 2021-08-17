Earth Fare Reopens at Shoppes of St. Johns Parkway in St. Johns, Florida

An organic and natural grocery chain, Earth Fare, will be reopening a location within Shoppes at St. Johns Parkway in St. Johns.

ST. JOHNS, FLA. — Earth Fare, an organic and natural grocery chain based in Asheville, N.C., will be reopening a location within Shoppes at St. Johns Parkway in St. Johns. Earth Fare will once again occupy a 24,000-square-foot space as an anchor tenant. Located at 120 Shops Blvd., Earth Fare previously was in this location but had to close, following the company declaring bankruptcy at the beginning of 2020. Sleiman Enterprises, which is the developer and owner of Shoppes of St. Johns Parkway, helped arrange the reopening of Earth Fare.

When Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy in February 2020, it caused a nationwide liquidation of its stores. However, Dennis Hulsing of Hulsing Enterprises purchased the company in March 2020. Under the new ownership of Hulsing Enterprises, Earth Fare has since opened 22 locations throughout the East Coast with plans of ongoing expansion.

The Shoppes of St. Johns Parkway also includes retailers such as Ember and Iron, Canopy Road Café, Xtreme Wings, Massage Envy, RaceTrac and Engel & Volkers. Space is still available for lease at the center.