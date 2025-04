CHEYENNE, WYO. — Earthcore Industries, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based manufacturer and distributor of Isokern fireplaces and chimney systems, is constructing a distribution center in Cheyenne. The 30,000-square-foot facility will streamline Earthcore’s service to its Northwest and Upper Midwest distribution and dealer networks. The project team includes Cheyenne-based Richardson Construction Co. and Fort Collins, Colo.-based VFLA Architecture + Interiors. Groundbreaking is scheduled for April 10.