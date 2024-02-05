Monday, February 5, 2024
Dove Landing Apartments features 318 units in Virginia Beach, Va.
Ease Capital Provides $32M Financing for Acquisition, Renovation of Dove Landing Apartments in Virginia Beach

by John Nelson

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Ease Capital has provided $32 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Dove Landing Apartments, a 318-unit multifamily community located in Virginia Beach. Community Investment Group (CIG) is the borrower. Barclay Lynch of Ease Capital originated and structured the three-year, full-term interest-only, non-recourse debt. Patrick McGlohn and Brian Gould of Berkadia secured the financing on behalf of CIG.

Situated on 16.7 acres about six miles from Norfolk International Airport, Dove Landing Apartments comprises 240,880 square feet across 12 buildings. CIG plans to implement a $3.2 million capital improvement program at the property, with renovations to 155 units and upgrades throughout the community. Planned improvements include repairs to parking lots and building exteriors, as well as upgrades to landscaping and common areas including the pool area and playgrounds. Prior to the purchase, 71 units at the property were renovated.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

