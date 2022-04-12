East End, BentallGreenOak Sell Mixed-Use Center in Miami Beach for $52.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Renovated in 2015, 555 Washington offers 44,516 square feet of creative office space, along with 21,230 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — In a joint venture, East End and BentallGreenOak have sold 555 Washington, a mixed-use asset in Miami Beach totaling 65,746 square feet of office and retail space. Hermen Rodriguez, Ike Ojala and Matthew McCormack of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, a partnership between Greenmont Group and Boston-based Davis. The sales price was $52.5 million.

Renovated in 2015, 555 Washington offers 44,516 square feet of creative office space, along with 21,230 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to 11 tenants, including CVS/pharmacy, Wells Fargo and Warner Music Group. 555 Washington also includes a six-story, 243-space parking garage.

555 Washington is located at the corner of Washington Avenue and 5th Street. The property is also situated 11.9 miles from Miami International Airport and 5.2 miles from downtown Miami.