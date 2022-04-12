REBusinessOnline

East End, BentallGreenOak Sell Mixed-Use Center in Miami Beach for $52.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

555 Washington

Renovated in 2015, 555 Washington offers 44,516 square feet of creative office space, along with 21,230 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — In a joint venture, East End and BentallGreenOak have sold 555 Washington, a mixed-use asset in Miami Beach totaling 65,746 square feet of office and retail space. Hermen Rodriguez, Ike Ojala and Matthew McCormack of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, a partnership between Greenmont Group and Boston-based Davis. The sales price was $52.5 million.

Renovated in 2015, 555 Washington offers 44,516 square feet of creative office space, along with 21,230 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to 11 tenants, including CVS/pharmacy, Wells Fargo and Warner Music Group. 555 Washington also includes a six-story, 243-space parking garage.

555 Washington is located at the corner of Washington Avenue and 5th Street. The property is also situated 11.9 miles from Miami International Airport and 5.2 miles from downtown Miami.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  