East End Capital to Build 12-Story Multifamily Project in Miami’s Wynwood District

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Foyer Wynwood’s community amenities will include a gym, juice and coffee bar, pool deck, chef-kitchen and entertainment space, art studio areas and rooms for recording podcasts and green-screen filming.

MIAMI — East End Capital has received civic approval to build Foyer Wynwood, a 12-story multifamily project planned for Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The project marks the debut of the developer’s co-living brand Foyer, which will operate the co-living segment of the 375,000-square-foot development. The property will feature 236 multifamily residences in both micro-unit and co-living floor plans, as well as coworking space. The City of Miami’s Urban Development Review Board recently approved Foyer Wynwood, which will front North Miami Avenue from 24th and 25th streets. The development will be situated near attractions in Wynwood such as Veza Sur Brewery, The Wynwood Arcade, Oasis, The Salty and the planned Arlo Hotel. Designed by Kobi Karp Architecture & Design, Foyer Wynwood’s community amenities will include a gym, juice and coffee bar, pool deck, chef-kitchen and entertainment space, art studio areas and rooms for recording podcasts and green-screen filming. Monthly rents for co-living bedrooms at the project — which include the furnishings, electricity, common area cleaning and WiFi — are expected to start around $1,500 per month. East End Capital expects to break ground in early 2021.

