East Lake Management & Development to Build 161-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Illinois Medical District

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Gateway Apartments will include 161 units targeted toward medical personnel, students and faculty within the district.

CHICAGO — East Lake Management & Development is building Gateway Apartments within the Illinois Medical District (IMD) in Chicago. Set within a larger mixed-use development, Gateway Apartments will include 161 one- and two-bedroom workforce housing units. The target residents are medical personnel, students and faculty who work within the IMD. The project site will also feature a Hilton Hampton Inn & Suites hotel, 35,000 square feet of retail space and up to 500,000 square feet of life sciences and medical office space. Merchants Capital secured construction financing through Freddie Mac. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

