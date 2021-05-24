East Lake Management & Development to Build 161-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Illinois Medical District

Gateway Apartments will include 161 units targeted toward medical personnel, students and faculty within the district.

CHICAGO — East Lake Management & Development is building Gateway Apartments within the Illinois Medical District (IMD) in Chicago. Set within a larger mixed-use development, Gateway Apartments will include 161 one- and two-bedroom workforce housing units. The target residents are medical personnel, students and faculty who work within the IMD. The project site will also feature a Hilton Hampton Inn & Suites hotel, 35,000 square feet of retail space and up to 500,000 square feet of life sciences and medical office space. Merchants Capital secured construction financing through Freddie Mac. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.