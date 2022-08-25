East Penn Manufacturing Opens 393,000 SF Industrial Facility in Temple, Texas

TEMPLE, TEXAS — Battery supplier East Penn Manufacturing has opened a new production and distribution facility in the Central Texas city of Temple that spans 393,000 square feet, according to The Center Square, a state and local government and economic news agency. The project, which represents a total capital investment of $106 million, will ultimately add more than 260 jobs to the local economy.