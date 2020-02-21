East To West Capital Sells Three-Property Student Housing Portfolio in Florida, Arkansas

Seminole Gardens was included in the three-property portfolio sale and offers cottage-style units near Florida State University in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE AND GAINESVILLE, FLA.; AND FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — UK-based investor East To West Capital has sold a three-property student housing portfolio located in Florida and Arkansas for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes Gator Cottages, a three-unit, 18-bed property built in 2018 serving students at the University of Florida in Gainesville; Whitham Cottages, a 10-unit, 40-bed community also constructed in 2018 located near the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville; and Seminole Gardens, a 10-unit complex ranging from 2,213 to 2,571 square feet serving students attending Florida State University in Tallahassee. Kevin Dufour and Director Kyle Peco of FourPoint Investment Sales Partners represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed.