East West, Holder Break Ground on 50-Unit Build-to-Rent Community on Daniel Island in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — East West Partners and Holder Properties have broken ground on Fenland, a 50-unit build-to-rent community located on Daniel Island in Charleston. The townhome property will be situated on 5.5 acres within Nowell Creek Village, a 36-acre waterfront community.

Upon completion, Fenland will feature three- and four-bedroom, three-story rental townhomes ranging in size from 2,100 to 2,400 square feet. Amenities will include two-car attached garages, a private swimming pool, community grill and fire pit and a landscaped courtyard along with access to Daniel Island’s network of trails, a community dock and park and planned waterside dining and retail options.

East West Hospitality will manage Fenland, which will begin preleasing in early 2025 with move-ins expected by spring 2025.

