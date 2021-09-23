REBusinessOnline

East West Partners Signs Three Leases for New Tenants to Join Crabtree Terrace in Raleigh

Crabtree Terrace

Located at 4509 Creedmoor Road, Crabtree Terrace includes 145,000 square feet of Class A office space and over 28,000 square feet of retail space.

RALEIGH, N.C. — East West Partners has signed leases with two retail tenants and one office tenant at Crabtree Terrace, a 173,468-square-foot mixed-use development in Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley district. Hillman Duncan and John MacDonnell of JLL handle office leasing on behalf of the owner. CBRE is leading the retail leasing efforts.

Located at 4509 Creedmoor Road, Crabtree Terrace includes 145,000 square feet of Class A office space and over 28,000 square feet of retail space. Opened in 2020, the building’s amenities include a fitness facility and locker rooms, as well as is located close to the Crabtree Creek Trail. Crabtree Terrace is just 10 miles from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

JLL signed an undisclosed tenant to 13,000 square feet of office space at the property. The building already has office tenants, including Spaces, a coworking company, and Longleaf Law Partners, a boutique commercial real estate law firm.

CBRE has added two retailers to the building’s ground floor, both of which will open by the end of 2021. The two new tenants are financial services company Fidelity Investments, which has signed a 7,400-square-foot lease, and Fiction Coffee, a Texas-based café that has signed a 1,400-square-foot lease. The property has additional onsite retail including Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, a fine dining restaurant.

