Eastdil Secured Arranges $130M in Financing for Workforce Housing Community in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Eastdil Secured has arranged $130 million in financing for Eastchester Heights, a 1,416-unit rent-stabilized community located on roughly 15 acres at 3480 Seymour Ave. in The Bronx. The borrower, a partnership between Taconic Partners and Clarion Partners, will use proceeds to refinance existing debt and fund capital improvements. Eastchester Heights was originally built in 1935 and offers amenities such as courtyards, basketball courts, a computer lab and a playground. Residents also have access to services like life coaching, job training and financial counseling. Since acquiring the property in 2007, the partnership has invested more than $50 million in upgrades, including the recent installation of a 200,000-square-foot rooftop solar panel system. Wells Fargo provided the financing.

