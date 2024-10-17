Thursday, October 17, 2024
Eastdil Secured Arranges Recapitalization of 186,000 SF Medical Office Building in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Eastdil Secured has arranged the recapitalization of Park Sixty, a 186,000-square-foot medical office building located at 110 E. 60th St. in Manhattan’s Plaza District. The property consists of 179,000 square feet of medical office space and 7,000 square feet of retail space and recently underwent a $20 million renovation that upgraded the building’s infrastructure, lobby and common areas. Eastdil acted on behalf of Connecticut-based investment management firm LoanCore Capital, which now owns and operates Park Sixty in partnership with real estate private equity firm Blue Arch Capital and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co.

