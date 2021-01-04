Eastdil Secured, Bank OZK Provide $174M Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Development of Former Fannie Mae Headquarters in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eastdil Secured and Bank OZK have provided $174 million in construction financing for Upton Place on Wisconsin, a planned mixed-use development in Washington, D.C., that will feature 689 multifamily units and 100,000 square feet of retail space.

The borrowers and developers, Apartment Investment Management Co. (Aimco) and The Donohoe Cos. Inc., expect to break ground in early 2021 and deliver the project in 2024. Donohoe originally developed the site, situated at 4000 Wisconsin Ave., in 1987 as the headquarters for Fannie Mae. The site has sat vacant since Fannie Mae consolidated its headquarters in downtown D.C. in 2014.

Upton Place on Wisconsin will comprise a six- and an eight-story building. The multifamily portion is expected to include 65 affordable housing units. SK+I Architecture designed Upton Place to include most of the existing 825 below-grade parking spaces. Communal amenities will include a rooftop pool, three internal courtyards, barbecue areas, fitness center and a yoga studio.