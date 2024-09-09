Monday, September 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

Easterly Government Properties Acquires 99,246 SF Facility Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

BEAVERCREEK, OHIO — Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) has acquired a 99,246-square-foot facility fully leased to Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. in Beavercreek, a suburb of Dayton. The purchase price was undisclosed. Northrop Grumman, a multinational aerospace and defense company, has occupied the build-to-suit facility since 2012. The property sits adjacent to Gate 22B at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the main access point for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s headquarters and the Air Force Institute of Technology. With this acquisition, Easterly owns 95 properties totaling 9.3 million square feet. The Washington, D.C.-based firm focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government.

You may also like

Save A Lot, Yellow Banana to Reopen Six...

Burlington Leases 22,000 SF at Memorial Mall in...

AXIS 360 Brokers Sale of Car Wash Property...

CBRE Facilitates Sale of 118-Unit EVIVA Midtown Apartments...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 432,316 SF Industrial Lease...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 115,736 SF Shopping Center...

DXD Capital Completes 602-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Egg...

Berkadia Arranges $23M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Rockefeller Group, Matan Cos. Break Ground on 5...