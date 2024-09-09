Easterly Government Properties Acquires 99,246 SF Facility Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio

BEAVERCREEK, OHIO — Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) has acquired a 99,246-square-foot facility fully leased to Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. in Beavercreek, a suburb of Dayton. The purchase price was undisclosed. Northrop Grumman, a multinational aerospace and defense company, has occupied the build-to-suit facility since 2012. The property sits adjacent to Gate 22B at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the main access point for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s headquarters and the Air Force Institute of Technology. With this acquisition, Easterly owns 95 properties totaling 9.3 million square feet. The Washington, D.C.-based firm focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government.