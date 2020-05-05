REBusinessOnline

Easterly Government Properties Buys 51,647 SF VA Outpatient Facility in Chico, California

CHICO, CALIF. — Washington, D.C.-based Easterly Government Properties has purchased a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) outpatient clinic in Chico. Terms of the transaction, including acquisition price and name of the seller, were not released.

Chico is home to the largest state veteran population in the country, according to the buyer. The facility is part of the Northern California Health Care System and is a built-to-suit clinic that was completed in mid-2019. The property was designed to achieve a LEED Healthcare Silver certification. The property is leased to the VA for an initial, non-cancelable lease term of 15 years until June 2034.

The clinic provides a variety of medical and ancillary services including primary care, audiology, laboratory services, mental health, nutrition, otolaryngology (ENT), a pharmacy, social work and women’s health. The facility is located adjacent to the Chico VA Readjustment Counseling Service Center.

Easterly Government Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. government.

