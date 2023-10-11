Easterly Government Properties Buys Office Building in Anaheim, California for $31.1M

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Easterly Government Properties has acquired 1065 Link, a four-story office building within Link OC in Anaheim. A partnership between a global real estate investment, development and management firm and a global investment manager sold the asset for $31.1 million, or $327 per square foot.

Originally constructed in 1991, 1065 Link features 95,371 square feet of institutional-grade office space. The property underwent interior and exterior renovations in 2020. Key building features include a newly renovated lobby and exterior common areas and over-standard parking.

The State of California occupies the entire building.

Jeffrey Cole, Nico Napolitano, Brad Brandenburg and Kristen Bogler of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets team in Southern California represented the seller in the transaction.