Easterly Government Properties Purchases 193,100 SF VA Healthcare Facility in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Easterly Government Properties Inc., a publicly traded REIT focused on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to the U.S. government, has acquired a 193,100-square-foot outpatient facility in Jacksonville leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The property is the final asset to be acquired in Easterly’s previously announced portfolio of 10 properties that are fully leased to the VA under predominately 20-year firm term leases. The sales price was not disclosed.

The Jacksonville VA clinic was delivered last November and replaced two smaller regional VA facilities. In addition to primary and specialty healthcare services, the facility also features a domiciliary that provides housing to veterans who are otherwise homeless, require substance abuse treatment or need additional full-time care.

Easterly currently owns, directly or through a joint venture, 94 properties totaling 9.2 million square feet.

