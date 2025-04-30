Easterly Government Properties Purchases 289,873 SF Civic Office Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Easterly Government Properties Inc. has purchased a 289,873-square-foot civic office building in northeast Washington, D.C. The address, seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including the District of Columbia Government, which recently extended its 237,118-square-foot lease at the building through 2038 with the option to renew for an additional five years. The District’s government agencies operating within the facility include the District of Columbia Public Schools and the Department of Energy & Environment, both of which have occupied the building since 2009.

Other tenants include the U.S. federal government, which occupies 26,327 square feet under the General Services Administration (GSA) banner, and private tenants, which occupy 20,299 square feet. The civic building has a weighted average remaining lease term (WALT) of 11.6 years.