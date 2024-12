WAKEFIELD, MASS. — Boston-based Eastern Bank has signed a 51,751-square-foot office lease in Wakefield, a northern suburb of Boston. The space is located within the 155,000-square-foot building at 601 Edgewater Drive, which is part of a larger 1 million-square-foot campus known as The Edge. Newmark represented the landlord, Hobbs Brook Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield represented Eastern Bank, which plans to take occupancy in the third quarter of next year.